Registered Sex Offender Arrested in Carpinteria

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies arrested a registered sex offender Thursday in Carpinteria after discovering the former Buellton resident had failed to re-register with authorities, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said.

Joaquin Carreno III, 47, was arrested for violating Penal Code section 290, which requires convicted sex offenders to register with local law enforcement within five days of moving to a new location, Sugars said. Carreno’s last known address was in Buellton.

Authorities were tipped by local lifeguards who reported that Carreno had been loitering on the beach and talking to himself. Sugars said a sheriff’s investigation determined he was living in his vehicle in Carpinteria and had not re-registered.

Carreno was booked into County Jail on $20,000 bail.

Further details were not available late Thursday.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .