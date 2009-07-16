SBCC Scheinfeld Center to Launch New Web Site

The site will help connect students and the community with the small-business sector

SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation will launch its new Web site at 6 p.m. July 21 at an event hosted by Catalyst at the Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara.

First Click SEO has offered to use the Scheinfeld Center’s Web site as a case study for search engine optimization.

Center Director Melissa Crawford said a primary goal of the Web site is to connect students and community members with the small-business sector in a lively, interactive way. The Web site features information on entrepreneurship courses at SBCC and offers student, alumni, faculty and business networking opportunities.

The center invites a visit to its new video library of Scheinfeld Center events and other lectures.

The center also will launch the South Coast BizConnect, where experts answer questions relevant to local business needs, and small businesses can upload video profiles. The community can sign up for news feeds and stay in touch with upcoming Scheinfeld Center activities and other entrepreneurship events.

“We are tweeting, Linked-in and Facebooking,” Crawford said. “We hope our site offers social media marketing at its best and provides a place for small businesses and students to connect.”

Click here to RSVP for the event. Click here for a preview of the site.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.