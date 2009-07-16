Sotheby’s International Realty Completes Sale of Rockefeller Estate

The historic property sells for $22.5 million after 19 days on the market

Sotheby’s International Realty Inc., with a brokerage office in Santa Barbara, on Thursday announced the sale earlier this month of a Greenwich, Conn., property owned by members of the Rockefeller and Carnegie families, achieving a sale price of $22.5 million after being listed for only 19 days in a challenging real estate market.

Sotheby’s said the property was designed by famed architects Noel & Miller as a wedding gift for James Stillman Rockefeller, grandnephew of John D. Rockefeller and Nancy Carnegie Rockefeller, grandniece of industrialist Andrew Carnegie.

Situated on 11 landscaped acres close to downtown Greenwich, the 1929 brick Georgian-style home was restored in 2008, preserving elements from its original time period with updated amenities for modern living.

“This sale demonstrates that even at a time when market activity in general has decreased, a truly unique gem such as the Rockefeller estate will still sell for a good price and in a desirable amount of time,” said Sotheby’s International Realty Greenwich agent Leslie McElwreath, who represented the listing. “This estate is a special piece of Greenwich’s history, exuding the majesty of a past era. It is a beautiful home for gracious living and entertaining.”

Featuring architectural details and tasteful refinements throughout its 19,200 square feet, the prewar residence has four floors serviced by its original elevator and includes 11 bedrooms, 12 full and four half baths, and 12 masonry fireplaces. The house also has a new gourmet kitchen with adjoining family rooms and breakfast room, a billiards room, a wine cellar, a theater, a gym and a pool.



James Stillman Rockefeller lived in the home until his death in 2004 at age 102. The Rockefeller Estate sold the home in 2007 for $13.4 million, and the new owner spent two years on extensive renovations.

The home’s history, distinctive details and thoughtful restoration all contributed to a fast and successful sale despite current market conditions.

— Lauren Stewart is an advertising coordinator for Sotheby’s International Realty.