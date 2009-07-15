Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:30 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Tree Pulls Up Roots, Settles Into New Digs

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society moves a tree as it prepares to embark on a library expansion

By Arthur Sylvester | July 15, 2009 | 10:07 p.m.

A well-organized crew and a huge crane moved the Cherry of the Rio Grande (Eugenia aggregata) from the back of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s property at 316 Castillo St. to the front of the property, where the public also can enjoy it.

The tree, a native of Brazil, was planted as a seed more than 50 years ago by Dr. Melville and Geraldine Sahyun, when the property was the site of Melville Sahyun’s pharmaceutical research lab.

Valley Crest Tree Moving Company said it was the first time it had moved such a tree. The Genealogical Society has determined that the tree is the only one of its kind in Santa Barbara County and maybe even in Southern California.

The tree was moved to make room for the expansion of the society’s Sahyun Library, which will break ground in the fall. Preparations for the move began in January with the construction of a 12-foot box around the roots and base of the tree. Throughout spring, the tree put out new growth, new blossoms and new fruit, proving that it was healthy.

The crane had to dance on its toes several times to fit the tight space afforded by the Sahyun Library driveway. By 9 a.m. Wednesday, under the watchful eyes of society members Cheryl and Gary Jensen, Jan Cloud, John Shute, Cari Thomas and Art Sylvester, the crane lifted the tree and its box — weighing a total of 65,000 pounds — out of the hole, hoisted it over the garden and settled it into its new digs.

The consensus of the crew and onlookers is that the tree looks just perfect in its new site.

— Arthur Sylvester is president of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 