Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:29 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

West Downtown Improvements Generate Public Scrutiny

Residents voice differing opinions as the Santa Barbara council votes 6-1 to approve the measures

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 15, 2009 | 10:54 p.m.

What seemed like a list of simple improvements to a West Downtown neighborhood generated considerable controversy during Tuesday’s Santa Barbara City Council meeting. The council approved the measures 6-1, with Councilman Dale Francisco dissenting, but not without a meaty discussion.

It’s an effort to enhance corridors along Anapamu and Ortega streets that extend from Highway 101 pedestrian bridges to Chapala Street and into the city’s commercial district.

Among the improvements listed were pedestrian lighting, sidewalk replacement where needed, enhanced crosswalks and landscaping, and new trees. Embedded in the list, however, were bulb-outs, or curb extensions, which planners say are used to increase pedestrian safety.

The “traffic-calming” measures are controversial, and some contend that curb extensions hinder bicyclists and the turning radius of larger vehicles, while others say they slow down vehicles traveling too fast, increasing pedestrian safety.

Opinions from both sides were voiced as the council took public comment. Three City Council candidates — Frank Hotchkiss, David Pritchett and Michael Self — were on hand to speak about the item.

Hotchkiss said it was too much money to spend on the improvements, which amounted to “elective cosmetic surgery.”

“We’ve got sidewalks and streets there. ... We could take some wrinkles out, but do we really want to spend $3.5 million on what doesn’t really improve things?” he asked. He recommended the item be tabled until the city is in a better financial position.

Self reminded the council that the city is more than $10 million in debt. “We know this is due to overspending,” she said.

Self, founder of Santa Barbara Safe Streets, said residents have been calling her out of concern that 18 mature trees would be cut down in the process.

“It would be better if the money is spent on our crumbling bridges and infrastructure,” she said. “The citizens are calling it another ‘Blue Line.’”

Pritchett, chairman of the city’s Transportation and Circulation Committee, said the people with whom he has talked are in favor of the project. Curb extensions would improve pedestrian safety, he said.

“Curb extensions, bulb-outs, whatever you call them, are effective ... especially on Bath and De la Vina,” he said.

Resident Jim Westby said he couldn’t understand why the city would spend so much “when so many people are hurting.”

He said the curb extensions would hinder cyclists and large vehicles, and bring pedestrians closer to traffic. “We have a lot of sidewalks out there that need repair. ... That’s the kind of thing we should be doing,” he said.

At a time when the city is wont for General Fund cash, many projects are being scrutinized by a wary public. But the money for the improvements must go to Redevelopment Agency projects, and can’t go toward anything related to the General Fund.

According to a city staff report, priorities were voiced by West Downtown residents in a series of workshops beginning in 2002. After the Public Works and Transportation departments developed the project and presented it to the public, it went through multiple review boards and was approved by the Architectural Board of Review in April.

The staff report said planners had considered drainage, vehicle turning movements and peak-hour bicycle lanes for the improvements. As a result of that study, bulb-outs would not be placed at the Ortega and De la Vina, Anapamu and De la Vina, and Chapala and Anapamu intersections.

Francisco said that while certain parts of the project were admirable, such as street lights, “the bulb-outs were a problem.”

If bus lanes were added to those streets in the future, he said, curb extensions would become “permanent obstructions.”

Councilman Das Williams reminded speakers that the money funding the project can’t be used for ongoing expenses.

“This is not a frivolous, aesthetics-based project,” he said, adding that curb extensions, at a modest size, could be useful.

Councilwoman Helene Schneider said the project has been in the works for years, and “to say we’re $10 million in debt and we’re spending $3 million on this project is so full of error.”

Councilman Grant House agreed. “This is not drawing from the same funding sources that were mentioned,” House said. “This has the safety improvements the neighbors have been asking for for years. We don’t need traffic flying through our neighborhoods.”

Councilwoman Iya Falcone said the council needed more community input about the placement of the bulb-outs, and said she wasn’t in favor of the curb extensions, per se, but called the rest of the improvements “amazing.”

“I don’t want to delay this neighborhood getting their lighting and safety,” she said, before voting to approve the motion.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 