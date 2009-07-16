Where’s Your Bag? City Carries Out Single-Use Reduction Program

The city of Santa Barbara’s Environmental Services Division, in conjunction with local partners Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Choose to Reuse, Tri-County Produce and the California Grocers Association, has worked to create a single-use bag reduction strategy and the rollout of the “Where’s Your Bag?” comprehensive voluntary program.

In the coming weeks, participating store staff and management will be trained on distributing several types of signage — including parking lot signs, window decals for customers’ cars, in-store placards and buttons for grocery employees — designed to encourage shoppers to bring their bags with them into the store.

The “Where’s Your Bag?” program will be launched at De la Guerra Plaza from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 28. The event will include entertainment by the Banana Slug String Band, art projects for children provided by Art from Scrap, informational tables, giveaways from local nonprofit organizations and more.

In addition, the program partners will have representatives in front of participating stores on Aug. 29.

The average person uses more than 500 paper and plastic bags per year, according to city officials. The goal of the program is to reduce that number. The “Where’s Your Bag?” program aims to educate the community about the problems associated with single-use bags and to provide an easy solution — bring reusable bags whenever you shop.

To share outreach ideas or for more information, contact Kathi King at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Kathi King represents the “Where’s Your Bag?” program.