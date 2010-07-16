Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 4:00 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Man Dead in Apparent Suicide Off Cold Spring Canyon Bridge

Sheriff's Department recovers the body of a 52-year-old Santa Barbara resident

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 16, 2010 | 9:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department responded Friday afternoon to Stagecoach Road, where a body was discovered.

A 52-year-old Santa Barbara man apparently jumped from the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge. It’s unclear when he jumped, and authorities are withholding his name until next of kin are notified.

As of May, there have been 53 deaths deemed suicides from the bridge since it was built in 1963. Eight deaths occurred in 2009, making it the most lethal year in the bridge’s history.

Construction of a suicide-prevention barrier was temporarily suspended this week after a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge vacated the project’s approval and ruled that Caltrans had to recirculate the project’s environmental documents for public comment.

The barrier project, which has been in the works for about five years, has received strong support from local law enforcement and mental health organizations, and strong opposition by some citizen groups.

One of those groups — Friends of the Bridge — filed the California Environmental Quality Act lawsuit against Caltrans that went to court Tuesday. The issue of continued construction will be discussed before a judge in August.

The previously approved barrier is a 9-foot, 7-inch grid-mesh barrier on both sides of the span of the bridge. The barrier curves inward at the top.

Suicide prevention help is available 24 hours a day. Click here for information about suicide-prevention help available 24 hours a day.

Click here to read Noozhawk’s series on the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge.

