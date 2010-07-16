Hop On Over to Kalyra Winery for ‘Great Aussie BBQ’

Join the July 24 celebration of wine, food and live music

Kalyra Winery is over the moon to be presenting its ninth annual “Great Aussie BBQ” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24.

The annual event is a celebration of wine, sunshine, live music and Aussie-style barbecue delights. Join us for crocodile, kangaroo, wild boar and shrimp on the barbie, plus chicken, steaks and more.

The whole event will take place at the Kalyra Winery in Santa Ynez. There will also be new-release wines and samples of the reserve collection.

It’s a great day for family and friends. Bring a chair to watch the live music featuring Santa Barbara’s Onetwo Tree.

The event is $35 for the public and $30 for Wine Club members. Admission for children age 10 or younger is $10. Tickets are available by calling 805.693.8864.

Get some good old Aussie good-time spirit into ya and roll along.

— Martin Brown is a winemaker with Kalyra Winery.