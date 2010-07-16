Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes Back Board Member Michael Salsbury

The wealth-management veteran formerly served as board president

Hospice of Santa Barbara has announced its former board president, Michael Salsbury, as a returning board member.

Salsbury is senior director for BNY Mellon Wealth Management, and his wealth management experience spans 28 years both in the United States and Europe.

Most recently, he was president and CEO of American Riviera Bank, which he founded in Santa Barbara in 2006. Before that, he served as senior managing director with First Republic Bank in Santa Barbara, where he headed the bank’s local launch and growth in the region.

Salsbury also held senior management and leadership positions over an 11-year period with Merrill Lynch, primarily in Geneva.

He has been actively involved in the Santa Barbara nonprofit community over the years and his current and past board involvement include the Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation Board of Trustees, the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College, the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, the Three Little Angels Pediatric Neurological Foundation and the Children’s Neurobiological Solutions Foundation.

He lives in Montecito with his wife and three children.

