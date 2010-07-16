Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 4:10 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Kushnerov Seeks Second Term on Goleta Union School Board

Seats of three trustees up for election Nov. 2

By Noozhawk News Releases | July 16, 2010 | 5:51 a.m.

Valerie Kushnerov
Valerie Kushnerov (Brad Elliott photo / www.elliottimages.com)

Valerie Kushnerov, president of the Goleta Union School District Board of Trustees, has filed documents with the Santa Barbara County Elections Office to run for a second term. Kushnerov was appointed in lieu of election in 2006.

“During my four years as a board member, my priorities have been to implement the district’s Academic Strategic Plan, create a budget that keeps cuts away from the classroom, provide a safe and healthy environment for student success, and support our district staff by regularly visiting our school sites and seeking their valuable input,” Kushnerov said. “There is still important work to be done and I would like to serve the people of Goleta for another four years.”

Kushnerov plans to continue advocating for classroom environments that are vibrant with critical thinking and real achievement so that each child can live up to his or her fullest potential; promoting fiscal responsibility and careful budgeting to maximize district resources; and supporting competitive compensation for teachers and staff.

The Goleta Union School District oversees nine elementary schools in Goleta. The seats held by Kushnerov, Bill Gadsby and Richard Mayer are up for election on Nov. 2. Kushnerov is the first person to file completed paperwork. To date, no non-incumbents have pulled the paperwork to run for election.

Kushnerov has a sixth-grade daughter at Brandon School and a seventh-grade son at Goleta Valley Junior High.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 