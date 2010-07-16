Kushnerov Seeks Second Term on Goleta Union School Board

Valerie Kushnerov, president of the Goleta Union School District Board of Trustees, has filed documents with the Santa Barbara County Elections Office to run for a second term. Kushnerov was appointed in lieu of election in 2006.

“During my four years as a board member, my priorities have been to implement the district’s Academic Strategic Plan, create a budget that keeps cuts away from the classroom, provide a safe and healthy environment for student success, and support our district staff by regularly visiting our school sites and seeking their valuable input,” Kushnerov said. “There is still important work to be done and I would like to serve the people of Goleta for another four years.”

Kushnerov plans to continue advocating for classroom environments that are vibrant with critical thinking and real achievement so that each child can live up to his or her fullest potential; promoting fiscal responsibility and careful budgeting to maximize district resources; and supporting competitive compensation for teachers and staff.

The Goleta Union School District oversees nine elementary schools in Goleta. The seats held by Kushnerov, Bill Gadsby and Richard Mayer are up for election on Nov. 2. Kushnerov is the first person to file completed paperwork. To date, no non-incumbents have pulled the paperwork to run for election.

Kushnerov has a sixth-grade daughter at Brandon School and a seventh-grade son at Goleta Valley Junior High.