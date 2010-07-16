Jobless Numbers Increase in Santa Barbara County

Despite rise, 8.8 percent rate is among the lowest of all California counties

Santa Barbara County unemployment numbers have increased, with a loss of 1,200 jobs from May to June.

Santa Barbara remains among the lowest counties in the state for unemployment, however.

For June 2009, the Labor Market Information Division reported an 8.3 percent unemployment rate in Santa Barbara County and on Friday announced an 8.8 percent rate. The national rate was 9.6 percent, and California’s was 12.2 percent.

“The unemployment numbers for the county are higher than they were at the same time last June at the height of the recession,” said Raymond McDonald, executive director of the Workforce Investment Board. “The recession may be ending, but the unemployment numbers aren’t coming down.

“We are looking at new and creative ways to help the business community and local job seekers come back to create a successful and sustainable work force.”

— Victoria Sanchez is a public information specialist for the Workforce Investment Board.