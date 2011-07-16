Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:46 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 

Harris Sherline: Shutting Down the Federal Government

Contrary to political rhetoric, the United States would not stop functioning

By Harris Sherline, Noozhawk Columnist | July 16, 2011 | 2:03 p.m.

The current dispute about who will be blamed if the federal government shuts down reminds me of Chicken Little, running around screaming that the sky is falling.

The politics of the situation is about blame — that is, which side, Democrat or Republican, can convince the public that the other party is at fault. But perhaps the more important question is, just what does a shutdown mean?

What it doesn’t mean is that everything the government does will stop and that all government employees will be furloughed or laid off — that no one will be minding the store. In short, that the world as the average American knows it will stop.

So, if there is another shutdown, what is likely to happen this time around? Past history provides us with some clues.

In the three years 1977-1980, there were six shutdowns of the federal government, ranging from eight to 17 days.

Sofia Resnick noted in The Washington Independent, “When a government ‘shuts down,’ it doesn’t actually shut down completely — just those services that are not considered to be ‘essential,’ such as tours at the National Mall or getting rid of the animal poop at the National Zoo (which actually happened during the last government shutdowns in 1995 and early 1996).”

Federal guidelines established in the 1980s provide that government agencies should continue the following types of activities: national security, including the conduct of foreign relations; benefit payments and contract payments on contract obligations; essential activities, such as medical care of inpatients and emergency outpatient care; air traffic control; safety functions for protection of transport property; border and coastal protection and surveillance; protection of federal lands and buildings, waterways and other government property; care of prisoners and other people in custody; law enforcement and criminal investigations; emergency and disaster assistance; activities essential to preserving the U.S. money and banking systems, including borrowing and tax collection activities of the Treasury (Internal Revenue Service); activities that ensure the production of power and maintenance of the power distribution system; and activities necessary to maintain protection of research property.

This lengthy list pretty well illustrates that most essential government activities continue during a shutdown.

A five-day shutdown in 2005 resulted in the following services being curtailed, among others:

» The National Institutes of Health stopped accepting new patients into clinical research.

» Toxic waste cleanup work stopped at 609 sites.

» Work was suspended on more than 3,500 bankruptcy cases.

» Delinquent child-support cases were suspended.

» 368 National Park Service sites were closed.

» Work on 200,000 U.S. passport applications stopped.

» All 13,500 Bureau of Indian Affairs employees were furloughed.

» An estimated 25,000 American Indians did not receive timely payments of oil and gas royalties.

During the first President Bill Clinton-era government shutdown in 1995, 800,000 federal employees were furloughed, in addition to an untold number of federal contractors who were affected, but essential services continued.

In short, the United States will not stop functioning during a government shutdown, and the world will not come to an end, much as our political leaders would like us to believe.

For my money, we should shut the government down as often as possible. The less time legislators spend in session, the less damage they can do.

As Will Rogers famously said, “Be thankful we’re not getting all the government we’re paying for.”

— Harris R. Sherline is a retired CPA and former chairman and CEO of Santa Ynez Valley Hospital who as lived in Santa Barbara County for more than 30 years. He stays active writing opinion columns and his blog, Opinionfest.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 