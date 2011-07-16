Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:48 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Lost Hiker Rescued Near Gibraltar Reservoir on Friday Night

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team, sheriff's helicopter track down man after cell phone call for help

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | July 16, 2011 | 5:38 a.m.

A Santa Barbara man used his cell phone to call for help Friday evening after he lost his way while backpacking east of Gibraltar Reservoir.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said emergency dispatch operators received a call just after 7 p.m. Friday from the man, who said he had gotten lost while on a day hike to Mono Camp from Forbush Campground off East Camino Cielo.

Dispatchers contacted the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team and the Sheriff’s Aviation Unit for assistance. Based on the 28-year-old man’s description of his surroundings, Sugars said the Search and Rescue Team directed the sheriff’s helicopter to the Gibraltar area, where the backpacker was located at about 8:05 p.m.

The helicopter landed nearby and flew the hiker to the Tunnel Trailhead at Camino Cielo, Sugars said. The man, whose identity was not released, was not injured in the incident.

Sugars said the Search and Rescue Team’s ability to pinpoint the area where the hiker was lost, combined with the Aviation Unit’s ability to locate him relatively quickly, averted a potentially lengthy night-time search.

Search and Rescue Team volunteers said the hiker did the right thing by calling for help and staying in place until rescued. Officials reminded those hiking in the backcountry to always bring water and make sure they are prepared for changing weather or darkness.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

