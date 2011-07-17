Lynda Nahra: Partners in Education Creates Countless Opportunities

Public education has long been the cornerstone of our democratic system. Now more than ever, teaching and preparing our children to be successful, productive members of society must remain a national priority.

Continued U.S. leadership and competitiveness in today’s global economic system will depend entirely on our ongoing ability as a nation to prepare new generations of entrepreneurs, innovators and business leaders, while also growing and nurturing a qualified and dynamic workforce that is ready to step into the jobs of the future.

We in business have a huge stake in the future of public education. We should have a strong voice and play an active role in helping local students, teachers and schools.

Right here at home, each of us — businesses, individuals and community organizations — now have the ability to get directly involved through Partners in Education, a nonprofit program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office administered in partnership with local schools and the business community.

In the past three years, more than 2,700 volunteers have served a total of 24,000 hours in activities that directly address specific requests for support from teachers and schools.

Volunteers from all walks of life have served in more than 30 activity areas supporting special projects, one-time and ongoing events, campus clubs, school gardens, libraries, sports and after-school programs. Within our company, Community West Bank, we have hosted numerous interns through the Partners in Education paid internship program and have benefited by hiring valuable employees directly from the program. Our employees serve as career mentors, conduct tours and job shadows with students, and participate regularly in the more than 1,000 guest-speaking opportunities and the hundreds of mock interviews Partners in Education helps arrange each year.

Partners in Education, through its volunteers from the business and broader community, is bringing real-world relevancy to local classrooms and helping kids see the direct link to their educational achievement today to their success in the future. Through the gift of their time, volunteers also send the strong message to local students that they are valued and supported by the community around them.

Each of us has a role to play in supporting local schools and helping students reach their true potential, and each of us has a vested interest in students’ success. Now, through Partners in Education there is an extremely effective tool to ensure that the time we devote to such efforts is used most efficiently and for maximum benefit.

Please join us today in our effort to support successful students, a stronger more vibrant economy and a healthier community.

— Lynda Nahra is president and CEO of Community West Bank and serves as board president of Santa Barbara Partners in Education.