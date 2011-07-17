Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:41 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Partners in Education Volunteer Spotlight: Ruth Loomer of MedBridge Development

Leader of a team of tutors helps at-risk students at Santa Barbara Junior High earn a second chance

By Benjamin Maskell for Santa Barbara Partners in Education | July 17, 2011 | 2:54 a.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: First in a series on Santa Barbara Partners in Education volunteers.]

Ruth Loomer has always been committed to volunteerism and giving back to the community. Spend five minutes around her, and her positive outlook and infectious smile will confirm these assumptions.

Ruth Loomer
Ruth Loomer (Garrett Geyer / Noozhawk photo)

Loomer is general manager of MedBridge Development, a Santa Barbara company that develops and manages medical facilities.

MedBridge shares a similar company-wide passion for volunteering, which has already paid dividends throughout the community. During the past school year, Loomer and her team of fellow MedBridge employees were at Santa Barbara Junior High every Tuesday to help tutor for the CORE Program. CORE is a sixth-period class for seventh- and eighth-graders, targeting at-risk youth for special attention, both academically and personally. Loomer and crew were a welcome sight each week, and the students always looked forward to their blend of enthusiasm and bottomless optimism.

Upon entering the room, Loomer was greeted by a cacophony of calls for help from every corner. You would often find her surrounded by students, each clamoring for an answer. She was always happy to oblige, whether staring at a crowded fractions worksheet or helping to draw a snow-capped mountain range on a colorful hand-drawn map of the Louisiana Purchase.

      |  Partners in Education President’s Council Series |  Complete Series Index  |

Sometimes, Loomer and her tutoring team would bring pizza and other treats, which further buoyed their popularity with the students to previously unheard of heights. After watching many of the CORE students graduate, Loomer said, “I loved seeing Nick graduate and the proud look on his family’s faces as they showered him with flowers, balloons, hugs and tons of pictures at graduation. I felt proud knowing I played a very small part in his moving on to high school.”

Not only did she help the students with their endless amounts of homework, but she also personified the community’s commitment to every single member. She was a role model and powerful presence in the lives of each student.

“Working with CORE was rewarding in a way I wasn’t expecting,” Loomer said. “It was tough to get the boys to stay on task, get assignments completed, and many weeks I left feeling like we hadn’t accomplished anything.

“However, what I realized over time is that we weren’t there to simply do homework with students, we were there to build relationships with a group of kids who often get labeled as a menace to society and are sidelined.”

Loomer added, “I wish that every business in town was partnered with a local school — to say to at-risk kids: ‘You are worth our time, energy and resources. We believe in you, even if no one else does. Now, step up and into all that you are made for!’”

MedBridge Development is a member of the Partners in Education President’s Council, a group of local businesses, organizations and individuals who support Partners in Education with contributions of at least $2,500. Any company or organization has the opportunity to participate in Partners in Education, but the President’s Council is limited to no more than 25.

» Click here for more information on Santa Barbara Partners in Education.

» Click here for more information on how to become a President’s Council member or contact Michelle Magnusson, development and membership director, at 805.964.4710 x4417 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

» Click here for a related article from Partners in Education board president Lynda Nahra.

» Connect with Partners in Education on Facebook.

Partners in Education is a program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office and is the beneficiary of the upcoming Santa Barbara Triathlon, Aug. 26-28. Ben Romo, executive director of Partners in Education, will be competing in the triathlon. Click here to make an online donation.

      |  Partners in Education President’s Council Series |  Complete Series Index  |

— Benjamin Maskell is an AmeriCorps volunteer who has been working as a Santa Barbara Partners in Education volunteer coordinator.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 