Local News

Rosen, Hanson Running for Re-election to Goleta Water District Board

Richard Merrifield, tapped to replace Larry Mills, will also seek a seat in November

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | July 16, 2012 | 11:43 p.m.

Goleta Water District directors Lauren Hanson and Bill Rosen have announced they are running for re-election, each hoping for another term on the board.

Hanson and Rosen were elected to the board in 2008 with Larry Mills, who resigned Feb. 1, 2011, when he moved to Utah with his family. Richard Merrifield, a former director of environmental health for Santa Barbara County, was appointed to replace him and also will run for a seat in November.

Rosen represents the district for the Central Coast Water Authority, Hanson serves as president of the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board and the Cachuma Conservation Release Board, and Merrifield is an alternate representative for the CCWA, COMB, the Goleta Sanitary District and the Association of California Water Agencies/Joint Powers Insurance Authority.

Rosen is a retired attorney who has served counties and municipal governments. Hanson is a local business owner who served on the Goleta Vision Committee, and Merrifield worked for Santa Barbara County’s Public Health Department for 34 years as an environmental health specialist and director.

In her announcement released Monday, Hanson credited her colleagues and the district’s general manager, John McInnes, with positive changes to the district. She said the board has cut costs, developed an Infrastructure Improvement Plan and Sustainability Plan, and plans to create an online bill payment system later this year.

“We’ll be expanding our conservation efforts to include more information for water-wise households — we’re even going to have an ‘edible garden’ as part of the demonstration gardens at the district offices on Hollister Avenue,” Hanson said in her re-election announcement.

The water district serves about 85,000 customers, including commercial, industrial, residential and agricultural accounts. The 29,000 acres of coverage span from the ocean to the Santa Ynez foothills, from Santa Barbara to El Capitan State Beach.

“The past four years have been a very productive time for the district and my administration,” Rosen said in his re-election announcement.

The Goleta Water District has six wells and receives water entitlements from Lake Cachuma and the State Water Project.

“For me as a board member, it is a real pleasure to work with this group of professionals and to see improvements every day at the district,” Hanson said in her announcement. “The board incumbents who are running in this election cycle — Bill Rosen, Rick Merrifield and I — are working hard for our community and we take the work very seriously. I think the Goleta Water District has very positive results to show for our efforts and I hope our community agrees.”

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

