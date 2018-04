Letter to the Editor: Merci from the French Festival

Thank you, all, for continuing to fill Oak Park to the brim with joie de vivre . Merci beaucoup! Steve Hoegerman, founder French Festival

Of course, the French Festival has a life of its own. Many thanks to the hundreds of volunteers, dancers, singers, performers, chefs and vendors, as well as you , the audience. Together, they make the largest French celebration in the Western United States possible.

I’m glad to see my baby alive and well in the capable hands of the nonprofits Speaking of Stories and Center Stage Theater, under the direction of Teri Ball.

