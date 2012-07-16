Letter to the Editor: Merci from the French Festival

The new team running the French Festival did a stellar job.
I’m glad to see my baby alive and well in the capable hands of the nonprofits Speaking of Stories and Center Stage Theater, under the direction of Teri Ball.
Of course, the French Festival has a life of its own. Many thanks to the hundreds of volunteers, dancers, singers, performers, chefs and vendors, as well as you, the audience. Together, they make the largest French celebration in the Western United States possible.
Thank you, all, for continuing to fill Oak Park to the brim with joie de vivre. Merci beaucoup!
Steve Hoegerman, founder
French Festival