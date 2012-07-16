Murray Ray of QAD Elected President of Rotary Club of Montecito

The 13-year member is also a recipient of two Paul Harris Fellow awards

Murray Ray has been elected president of the Rotary Club of Montecito for 2012-13.

The club began in 1953, is the only service club in Montecito and celebrated its 60th anniversary on Feb. 12.

Ray has been a member of the Rotary Club of Montecito for 13 years and was formally a charter member of the Glenhaven Rotary Club in Sydney, Australia. He has served as a board member of both the Montecito and Glenhaven clubs and is also a recipient of two Paul Harris Fellow awards given by Rotary International.

Ray has a science degree, majoring in mathematics and statistics from the University of Western Australia. He has also completed the advanced management programs at the Australian Management College, Mount Eliza and the University of Hawaii.

He has been employed by QAD Inc. for 16 years and is senior vice president and chief people officer.

Serving with Ray on the Rotary Club of Montecito’s board of directors are John Glanville (president-elect), Rosslyn Ray (secretary), Phil Palmquist (treasurer), Carolyn Brown (past president), Aaron Clark, Mark Magid, Robert Mislang and Lynda Nahra.

“Peace Through Service” is the theme for the 2012-13 Rotary International. The Rotary Club of Montecito will continue to focus on cultivating peace and improving lives throughout the world, through fundraising activities and projects. Internationally, the major effort will be the ongoing Rotary International project of eradicating polio. Locally, the club does many hands-on projects around the community, award several small grants to non-profits, and will sponsor its 10th annual golf classic next spring with proceeds benefiting local organizations.

The Rotary Club of Montecito meets every Tuesday for lunch at the Montecito Country Club. For more information, call Les Esposito at 805.963.7339.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing the Rotary Club of Montecito.