Talk Fashion Over Breakfast at NAWBO-SB Event at Nordstrom

Network, get makeup tips and shop early at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Join the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter and Nordstrom for their annual breakfast and shopping event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. July 25 at 17 W. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to network with fellow business owners, see the latest fashions, get tips on makeup and have an exclusive chance to shop early at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Breakfast in the Nordstrom Cafe starts us off, followed by a fashion show, style tips and, of course, shopping!

The cost is $30 for NAWBO members and $45 for nonmembers if reserved online. Tickets at the door are $50.

Click here to register and for more information.

— Amber Wallace is the public relations chairwoman for the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter.