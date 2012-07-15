Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:30 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Pier 1 Imports Opening Next Week at Camino Real Marketplace

BevMo will be adding a new location in the Goleta shopping center in August

A new BevMo location is under construction at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta, with opening slated for August. (Patrick Kulp / Noozhawk photo)
Home furnishing retailer Pier 1 Imports is set to open its new store in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace on Monday, July 23.

The store will occupy a space in the former Border’s bookstore building along with ULTA beauty products, which opened in April, and a third occupant that is yet to be decided.

Additionally, wine and liquor megastore BevMo also will be opening a new store in the shopping center in the corner next to Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Best Buy electronics store.

The opening date is tentatively set for the end of August.

Pier 1 is still under construction, but will begin the process of stocking merchandise on Friday.

“We are in the fixturing stage right now — meaning we are setting up all the shelves and tables and getting everything ready for merchandise,” said assistant store manager Christian Garcia-Olivo. “[On Friday,] we will begin merchandising.”

Pier 1 Imports offers home furnishings, furniture and decorative items, and operates over 1,000 stores across North America. A spokeswoman for the shopping center said there has been a great deal of anticipation from the community for the new store opening.

“People are very excited about Pier 1 coming to Goleta. I get a lot of people calling in and asking when it is going to open,” she said.

Camino Real Marketplace property manager Mark Ingalls said although BevMo already has a location on State Street, the store is banking on primarily providing for the city of Goleta and nearby Isla Vista.

“Both [BevMo and Pier 1] have high expectations for the success of the new stores,” Ingalls said.

Despite the two openings, the shopping center still has two vacant spaces for which no leases have been finalized.

