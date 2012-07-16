Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:17 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police ID Owner of Dog That Bit Girl

Criminal investigation under way into the attack on a 5-year-old on State Street

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | July 16, 2012 | 6:45 p.m.

Dog owner under investigation. (Santa Barbara Police Department courtesy photo)
Dog owner under investigation. (Santa Barbara Police Department courtesy photo)

The Santa Barbara Police Department said Tuesday that, thanks to help from the community, it has identified the dog owner wanted in connection with an incident in which a 5-year-old girl suffered a bite to her face earlier this month.

Police issued a photo Monday, published on Noozhawk, seeking the public’s help identifying the woman. Her name has not been released.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said the department’s Animal Control Unit is now continuing with a criminal investigation.

The girl was attacked by a dog, believed to be a red chow mix, about 8 p.m. July 5 at 909 State St., according to Harwood. She was not seriously injured.

He told Noozhawk that the incident occurred at a charity event. The girl’s family asked if it was OK for her to pet the dog, the woman said yes, and the dog later bit the girl.

The father caught up with the woman, who had walked away with her dog, to get her name and information about the dog — which turned out to be false, according to Harwood.

He said the girl’s mother later obtained the woman’s photo from someone who had attended the charity benefit and recognized the dog’s owner from a previous event.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton contributed to this report. Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 