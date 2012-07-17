Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:06 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Firefighters Help Battle SLO County Blaze

Engines and trucks sent north to fight the Calf Fire, which had charred some 600 acres east of Santa Margarita by Monday night

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:13 a.m. | July 17, 2012 | 2:05 a.m.

Several engines and trucks from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department have joined an army of firefighter battling a large wildfire burning in rugged terrain in northern San Luis Obispo County.

The local crews were among more than 900 firefighters assigned to the Calf Fire east of Santa Margarita.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the fire had burned more than 640 acres, and was 30 percent contained, according to Cal Fire’s website. Full contained was expected by Wednesday.

“The fire is located in very rough terrain making access difficult for firefighters,” Cal Fire reported.

The blaze broke out in early afternoon, and closed Highway 58 for seven miles between Pozo Road and Huero Huero Creek Bridge. The cause remained under investigation.

Bill Morem of the Tribune newspaper in San Luis Obispo County reported that residents of Park Hill Road east of Santa Margarita appeared to have dodged a potential firestorm late Monday afternoon, although mandatory evacuations were ordered along Park Hill Road as flames roared along the ridges of the hilly terrain.

The small ranches along the road looked mostly deserted in the late afternoon, Morem reported, with horses and other livestock having been trailered out earlier in the day. But some property owners stayed, anxiously watching the skies as tankers, spotter planes and helicopters dove through the smoke to hit hotspots among numerous ridges.

Dozens of engines and crews, including fire personnel from Santa Barbara County, took defensive stands around homes located in shallow canyons in the area.

Firefighters eventually seemed to gain the upper hand, with the aid of cool weather, precision retardant strikes and a small army of personnel on the ground, the Tribune reported.

Click here for much more local news from Noozhawk.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 