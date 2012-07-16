Snow Patrol to Heat Up the Santa Barbara Bowl This October

Hot off the heels of Snow Patrol’s new album, Fallen Empires, the band will play the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, plus special guest! Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. this Saturday, July 21.

The Irish/Scottish five-piece band has sold more than 11 million albums and has been responsible for several era-defining singles, including “Run,” “Chocolate” and “Chasing Cars” (which spent an incredible 104 weeks in the UK Top 75 and was voted song of the decade in a Channel 4 poll).

Their albums have been nominated for the Mercury Music Prize, Grammys and MTV Europe Music Awards, with “Final Straw” landing them an Ivor Novello Award in 2005. By anyone’s standards, it’s been a pretty good century so far.

Over several months, singer Gary Lightbody, guitarist Nathan Connolly, bassist Paul Wilson, drummer Jonny Quinn and keyboardist Tom Simpson began a musical road trip around California. Along the way, R.E.M.‘s Michael Stipe, U.S. singer Lissie and Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen all popped by to lend a guitar part here, a lyric idea there.

Meanwhile, Snow Patrol’s new adventures seeped into every note on Fallen Empires. The result is an album that promises to redefine the band as an altogether more ambitious, more expansive, creative force.

The overall results are an album that should mark Snow Patrol as a band big on experimental ideas as well as stadium sized anthems. Fallen Empires feels like a suitably weighty follow-up to the platinum success of 2008’s A Hundred Millions Suns and the million-selling 2009 collection Up to Now — it is simply their best record to date.

Don’t miss your chance to see Snow Patrol at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Oct. 20. Tickets range from $30 to $45, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.962.7411.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.