Zoe Taylor Appointed Interim President of Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced that Zoe Taylor will serve as the interim president.

Taylor began her duties Monday and will manage the chamber’s operations and staff.

In addition to her recent experience assisting chambers of commerce with leadership transitions, Taylor has led numerous chambers of commerce for more than 26 years. She started as president and CEO of the Pico Rivera Chamber of Commerce from 1982 to 1989. She held the same post with both the Burbank Chamber of Commerce (1989-1996) and the Ventura Chamber of Commerce (1996-2009).

This year, Taylor was selected as a Lifetime Member of the Western Association of Chamber Executives, and from 2006 to 2009 she was recognized by the Pacific Coast Business Times as one of its Top 50 Business Leaders.

“The board is pleased to welcome Zoe Taylor to the Santa Barbara Chamber team, and we’re looking forward to her experienced leadership for the next six months as the board develops a strategic plan for the future,” said Janet Garufis, chairwoman of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “Our goal is to ensure the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce continues to be the very best resource for local businesses to grow and thrive, and we’re looking to the community for feedback and support in this endeavor.”

Along with managing the daily operations of the Chamber of the Commerce, Taylor will be evaluating and enhancing programs and events to best serve members, and ensuring organizational structure and procedures are in place.

She will also assist the Board of Directors with strategic planning, surveying opinions from the membership and community partners, and recruiting a full-time president and CEO to lead the chamber into the future.

The community is invited to meet Taylor at a Chamber Mixer hosted by the Chamber Ambassadors from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 30 at the Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck law offices, 21 E. Carrillo St. The chamber will also be celebrating its STAR award winners for the second quarter. A brief program will begin at 6 p.m.

Call 805.965.3023 to RSVP or for more information.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.