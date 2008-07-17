The Cupcakes Club Invites Girls to Indulge in Wholesome Fun

Cupcakes are hip, cupcakes are happening, and now, a new children’s book series, The Cupcakes Club, has just been launched along with an interactive Web site that emphasizes wholesome values, delicious fun and sweet life lessons for today’s 7- to 12-year-old girls.

Along with books, the Web site offers a “Join the Club” membership. With a simple subscription, a child will receive four new books per year from The Cupcakes Club series along with special and exclusive gifts mailed only to members of The Cupcakes Club. Best of all, members will receive their special cupcake-size delivery every four weeks in the mail.

Do you remember when you were a child and something in the mail came addressed to you? It was exciting, it was fun, and who doesn’t love a surprise treat?



The Cupcakes Club, with the help of SBParent.com, is planning an open house from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 24 at Barcliff & Bair, 1112 State St. There will be face painting by Aurora Facepainting and, of course, cupcakes from Sweet Buttercup.

Audrey Dunlop represents The Cupcakes Club.