Buy or Rebuild? A Free Forum for Fire Victims

There are factors to consider when deciding whether to replace a home or move elsewhere

Property owners affected by the Jesusita and Tea fires are invited to attend “Buy or Rebuild?” a free educational meeting co-sponsored by United Policyholders, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services and the Mission Canyon Association.

The meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in Farrand Hall at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol.

Speakers will include:

» Amy Bach, insurance law and disaster claim expert and executive director of United Policyholders

» Tony Cignarale, deputy commissioner of consumer services for the California Department of Insurance

» John Tripani, CPA specializing in the tax aspects of casualty losses

» Katherine Silsbury, senior financial adviser and chartered retirement planning counselor in Santa Barbara

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session.

For more information, contact Bill McCullough at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.448.9688, or Emily Cabral at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 415.393.9990.

— William Boyer is the communications director for Santa Barbara County.