Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:06 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 

Inquisitive Canine: Treat Your Pooch to a Day of Doggone Fun

Get your tail waggin' at Sunday's Fundraising Dog Walk and Pet Expo in Ventura

By Joan Mayer | July 16, 2009 | 8:21 p.m.

Dear Inquisitive Readers:

Summer is in full swing, so get those tails waggin’ with a fun-filled day of activities and treats for the whole family — all to support a good cause and celebrate all things dog.

Joan Mayer and her sidekick, Poncho
Joan Mayer and her sidekick, Poncho

On Sunday, the Ventura County nonprofit group Canine Adoption and Rescue League (C.A.R.L.) will host the annual Fundraising Dog Walk and Pet Expo at San Buenaventura State Beach Park, on East Harbor Boulevard at Vista del Mar Drive.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with registration from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The warm-up stretch will start at 9:30 a.m., and the three-mile walk at 10 a.m. The cost to enter the parade, walk, contests and competitions is $40. Admission is free for attendees and observers.

We hope you will join us this weekend for some doggone fun. Poncho and I would love it if you’d stop by our booth so we could personally thank you for letting us be a part of your lives and for writing in and sharing your doggie dilemmas with us. Plus, it’s the paw-sitively perfect way to spend the day with your canine (and human) family and friends.

This year’s theme is “Wags For Wellness: Protect, Prevent, Provide,” and C.A.R.L. has stood by its word. For more than 12 years, the volunteer-run organization has placed more than 3,000 abandoned, relinquished and homeless dogs in pre-screened loving and secure homes.

At this dog-friendly festival, you can dress up your dog — you know you want to! — and enter him or her in one or more of the many contests and competitions. Don’t feel like being part of the show? Sit back and watch others partake in the competitions, or watch the doggy demonstrations.

Dress up your dog and enter one of the many competitions at this year's Fundraising Dog Walk and Pet Expo.
Dress up your dog and enter one of the many competitions at this year’s Fundraising Dog Walk and Pet Expo.

After showing off your dog’s loose-leash walking skills in the parade, be sure to reward him or her with a tour around the Pet Expo. There will be an array of pet-related exhibits and vendors, as well as a silent auction with many items to tempt you — not such a bad thing since proceeds go to a good cause!

Do you love dogs but don’t have one of your own? Are you thinking about adopting or fostering a dog? C.A.R.L., as well as other rescue groups, will be on hand to introduce shelter dogs looking for loving homes.

Click here for more information about Sunday’s event.

For Inquisitive Canine readers who aren’t in the area, this is the perfect time to check your community for pet-related fundraising events. Maybe your local shelter is having its own pooch (or kitty) event where you can go with your dog, adopt a new dog or volunteer to help animals in need.

— Dear Inquisitive Canine is written by Joan Mayer and her trusty sidekick, Poncho. Joan is a certified pet dog trainer and dog behavior counselor. Her column is known for its simple common-sense approach to dog training and behavior, as well as its entertaining insight into implementing proven techniques that reward both owner and dog. Joan is also the founder of The Inquisitive Canine, where her love-of-dog training approach highlights the importance of understanding canine behavior. If you or your dog have questions about behavior, training or life with each other, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 