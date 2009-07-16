Inquisitive Canine: Treat Your Pooch to a Day of Doggone Fun

Dear Inquisitive Readers:

Summer is in full swing, so get those tails waggin’ with a fun-filled day of activities and treats for the whole family — all to support a good cause and celebrate all things dog.

On Sunday, the Ventura County nonprofit group Canine Adoption and Rescue League (C.A.R.L.) will host the annual Fundraising Dog Walk and Pet Expo at San Buenaventura State Beach Park, on East Harbor Boulevard at Vista del Mar Drive.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with registration from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The warm-up stretch will start at 9:30 a.m., and the three-mile walk at 10 a.m. The cost to enter the parade, walk, contests and competitions is $40. Admission is free for attendees and observers.

We hope you will join us this weekend for some doggone fun. Poncho and I would love it if you’d stop by our booth so we could personally thank you for letting us be a part of your lives and for writing in and sharing your doggie dilemmas with us. Plus, it’s the paw-sitively perfect way to spend the day with your canine (and human) family and friends.

This year’s theme is “Wags For Wellness: Protect, Prevent, Provide,” and C.A.R.L. has stood by its word. For more than 12 years, the volunteer-run organization has placed more than 3,000 abandoned, relinquished and homeless dogs in pre-screened loving and secure homes.

At this dog-friendly festival, you can dress up your dog — you know you want to! — and enter him or her in one or more of the many contests and competitions. Don’t feel like being part of the show? Sit back and watch others partake in the competitions, or watch the doggy demonstrations.

After showing off your dog’s loose-leash walking skills in the parade, be sure to reward him or her with a tour around the Pet Expo. There will be an array of pet-related exhibits and vendors, as well as a silent auction with many items to tempt you — not such a bad thing since proceeds go to a good cause!

Do you love dogs but don’t have one of your own? Are you thinking about adopting or fostering a dog? C.A.R.L., as well as other rescue groups, will be on hand to introduce shelter dogs looking for loving homes.

For Inquisitive Canine readers who aren’t in the area, this is the perfect time to check your community for pet-related fundraising events. Maybe your local shelter is having its own pooch (or kitty) event where you can go with your dog, adopt a new dog or volunteer to help animals in need.

