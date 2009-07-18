Music Academy’s Festival Orchestra Makes Mahler the Star

Maestro Peter Oundjian, music director of the Toronto Symphony, will conduct this summer’s second concert by the full Music Academy of the West Festival Orchestra at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Granada.

There is but one work on the program — or, “programme,” as the Brits say — but I doubt that anyone will feel that there is not enough music. The single work is the Symphony No. 7 in E Minor, by Gustav Mahler (1860-1911).

The late, lamented Leonard Bernstein took the opportunity of the Mahler centenary in 1960 to set a match to the powder keg of latent Mahler popularity.

Bernstein’s explosive Mahler recordings of the early 1960s set off a chain reaction throughout the world of music that has yet to run its course. Though sometimes dubbed a “Mahler revival,” it was no such thing. Despite the best efforts of such eminent Mahler disciples as Bruno Walter and Otto Klemperer, the musical establishment had never admitted the composer to the Standard Repertory Ball.

“Previously,” Sir John Barbirolli said, “people did not have much opportunity to hear Mahler. However, as a point of interest, it is often the lay people, not necessarily schooled in music, who start loving Mahler, moved by his humanity. Basically, it was always the musicologists, on the other hand, who initially made critical pronouncements on Mahler, on his problems of form and other aspects.”

But Bernstein — with his bully pulpit in the form of the New York Philharmonic podium, his Columbia Records contract, his “Young Peoples’ Concerts,” his best-selling books, his mega-hit musical West Side Story, his friendship with President John F. Kennedy and the first lady — was a force to be reckoned with. Not even the big-name Europeans could snub him and get away with it.

He spoke directly to us young Americans of the post-World War II baby boom, the greatest record-buying public the world had ever seen, and he knew instinctively that Mahler was the composer for us. He was right. Thanks to Bernstein — with, I think, some very fine assistance from Erich Leinsdorf and the Boston Symphony — Mahler now has a permanent place in the Pantheon of Great Composers. As the Quakers would say, he speaks to our condition.

Now, Symphony No. 7, while every bar proclaims the name of its composer, is nevertheless quite unlike any of the other symphonies. It is mysterious, subtle, enigmatic. It doesn’t seize you by the lapels and compel your attention, your religious awe. For all that it is long, and scored for a huge orchestra, it is an intimate work, intimate and personal. That is not to say, however, that it is inaccessible.

Have you ever, for unknown reasons, found yourself lying awake late at night, your mind racing in several directions as you try to sort out some fundamental problem of your life without even being able to name it? You move from agitation to exultation, from reverie to anxiety, from confusion to brief, intense clarity, from fear to resignation. That, if it works for you, is one way of hearing Mahler’s Symphony No. 7. The only way not to hear it is to decide that it has nothing to do with you.

Tickets to the orchestra concert are $45, $30 and $10. For tickets, call 805.969.8787, 805.966.2324 (Granada ticket office) or click here to go to the Music Academy Web site.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.