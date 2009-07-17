Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 10:58 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 

Parents Urged to Put Immunizations on Back-to-School List

By law, students need all of the required shots before attending classes

By Michele Mickiewicz | July 17, 2009 | 2:04 p.m.

Dr. Elliot Schulman, a health officer with the Santa Barbara County Health Department, urges parents to make sure their children are fully immunized before classes start this fall.

By law, California schools must review children’s immunization records to ensure that students have received all required shots for school entry. Immunizations are available through private doctors, community health clinics and Public Health Department immunization clinics.

Schulman says immunizations remain a safe and effective way to keep the children of Santa Barbara County healthy and in school. Vaccines help control many infectious diseases that were once common in this country, including chickenpox, hepatitis, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella (German measles) and polio.

High immunization rates of 93.3 percent in 2008 for all Santa Barbara County kindergarten entrants are expected to continue as schools and health care providers work closely with families during back-to-school registrations.

The Public Health Department also reminds parents that all children age 6 months or older should be immunized against seasonal influenza. In addition, it is likely that another vaccine to protect children against Pandemic H1N1 flu will be available later in the fall or early winter months, and that vaccine may require two doses.

For more information about California school immunization requirements, vaccines and vaccine-preventable diseases, click here or call the Public Health Department Immunization Project at 805.346.8420.

— Michele Mickiewicz is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 