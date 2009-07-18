Santa Barbara County Fair in Full Swing

Food, animals, performances and more await fun-seekers at the Santa Maria Fairpark

Food, farm animals and fun are drawing many Central Coast residents to the Santa Barbara County Fair at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The fair, which opened Wednesday, runs through Sunday. The theme, “It’s a Groovy Time,” is seen throughout the fair, with decorations on stages, in animal areas and at food booths.

Saturday was Military and Law Enforcement Officers Day, and some of the main events included a concert by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and a destruction derby.

Sunday is designated as Fiesta Day.

Members of local 4-H clubs and Future Farmers of America are showing and auctioning off their animals, including swine, cattle, rabbits, ducks, chickens and turkeys.

Dozens of performances, from hypnotists to animal shows, and buildings full of art displays offer a chance to get out of the sun and take a rest.

As with any fair, the food is reason enough to go. A variety of tasty options range from the traditional corn dog to pineapple chicken. For those with a sweet tooth, dessert options include churros, chocolate-dipped soft-serve ice cream cones and funnel cake.

The fairgrounds are open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the carnival area is open until midnight. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 11.

