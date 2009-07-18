Santa Barbara School District Selects Interim Special-Ed Administrator

Interviews will take place in August for the executive director and two director positions

The Santa Barbara School District Board of Education voted Friday to approve the selection of Caryl Miller as interim special-ed administrator.

Miller will begin in August and work through the third week of January.

The district continues to advertise for a permanent executive director and two directors for the special-education department. Interviews for the three positions will take place in early August. Interviews for two special-education program specialist positions will take place next week.

Miller recently retired from her position as assistant superintendent of student services in the Hemet Unified School District.

Her previous job positions include executive director of Riverside County’s SELPA; special-education coordinator in the Orange County Department of Education; program special specialist in the West Orange County Consortium for Special Education; special day class classroom teacher; learning handicap specialist; reading specialist; and resource specialist.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.