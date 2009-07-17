Scholarship Foundation Names New Board President

Patricia MacFarlane, a board member since 2004, has served in several leadership roles within the organization

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara announced last week that its volunteer board of directors selected Patricia MacFarlane as its president.

MacFarlane, a board member since 2004, has served in several leadership roles within the organization before becoming president. She succeeds Joseph Cole, who was president of the board from 2007-09. Cole will serve on the Executive Committee as immediate past president for two more years.

MacFarlane was born and raised in New York and has been a resident of Santa Barbara since 1994. She worked for a number of years as a vice president at J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. in global markets and public finance investment banking.

Before being selected as the president of the Scholarship Foundation board of directors, MacFarlane served as president of the board of trustees for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Joining MacFarlane as volunteer officers on the Executive Committee for 2009-10 are: Jim Knight, vice president of administration; Kathy O’Leary, vice president of development; Fernando Velez, vice president of student programs; David Yossem, governance chairman; Lisa Rivas, secretary; Greg Bartholomew, treasurer; Janet Garufis, officer at large; and Barrett O’Gorman, officer at large.

— Colette Hadley is executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.