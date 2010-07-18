Brush Fire Contained Near Reagan Ranch

No structures threatened but cause of 10-acre blaze under investigation

A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon not far from Rancho del Cielo, the late President Ronald Reagan’s ranch at the top of Refugio Road.

U.S. Forest Service officials said the fire, which was reported just after 1 p.m., burned about 10 acres before crews contained it with the help of water-dropping helicopters.

The fire was burning along Refugio Road about a quarter-mile from the Reagan ranch. No structures were threatened but the blaze sent smoke towering over the Santa Ynez Valley. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

