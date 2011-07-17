Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:37 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Fun and Fit: Training for a Half-Marathon — Elliptical or Treadmill?

Is one more effective than the other when shaping up to run?

By Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams, MA, Noozhawk Columnists | July 17, 2011 | 3:07 p.m.

Dear Fun and Fit: Quick workout question for you. I am starting to train to do a half-marathon in six months, and I’m wondering how to solve the age-old question — treadmill or elliptical machine?

I can do a mile faster on the elliptical but feel like I fatigue faster on the treadmill. Which one will get me best prepared for the half-marathon? Thank you, oh wise and great ones!

— Tina, Texas

Alexandra: Hi, Tina. I remember you from one of our very first posts. Welcome back!

Kymberly: Do both activities, as our post on the “Best Cardio Workout” discusses. You want to be as conditioned as possible, and all of one thing starts reducing the upward adaptation. “Why?” you ask.

Lookee at our other post on adaptation and fitness progression. Both the elliptical and treadmill will boost your foundational, general, aerobic capacity. For specific training, you need to actually walk and run — on a track, outside, wherever you can. You are smart to start now for the gig in a half-year.

A: I have a quick question for you. What are you doing during the other half of the marathon?

Anyway, our colleague, Jason Karp, is a specialist in running, so here’s one of his many articles that will help you prep for the race. It’s a bit technical, but you are very smart. And since all that running will make you even smarter, maybe you should read it while on your beloved elliptical. Or treadmill. Or both — one foot on each.

Oh, so this is how they talk people into running half-marathons.
Oh, so this is how they talk people into running half-marathons. (Creative Commons photo)

K: Do you have any joint issues? If so, spend more time or any sore time on the elliptical, which cuts impact. Ultimately, though, to perform best in an activity you need to do that activity, i.e. running. I’d suggest spending your initial two months on the treadmill and elliptical about half and half. And do some intervals to get your aerobic threshold up — not always steady state yet. Get on a cardio bike as well to reduce impact and joint stress as you increase miles and time.

Spend months three and four moving among elliptical, treadmill, running and power walking. By month five, spend the majority of time actually running and on the treadmill; reduce the elliptical and walking. By late in months five and six, go on the elliptical only if your joints need a break or you need a mental break. Otherwise, outside with ya, you running stud!

A: And when you complete that half-marathon, send us a wholesome gift. You’re welcome!

Readers: How do you train for half-marathons? What about ⅔, ¾ or ⅞ marathons?

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 