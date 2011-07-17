Martin Bell Appointed Chairman of Angel Flight West Community Service Council

The Santa Barbara Community Service Council of Angel Flight West has appointed Martin Bell as its new chairman.

Bell is one of the founding members of the local chapter and has flown more than 30 missions as an Angel Flight mission assistant. He is a former board member of Villa Majella of Santa Barbara and has also served with CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) of Santa Barbara County, the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse’s Mentor Program and Catholic Charities Santa Barbara Region, which provides assistance to children and families in need.

The combining of Bell’s passion for general aviation and the mission of the nonprofit Angel Flight West, arranging free air transportation in response to health care and other compelling human needs, makes Angel Flight West a priority in his philanthropic services. Bell is an actor and lives with his wife, Gina, in Santa Barbara.

Bell succeeds Dr. Roger Dunham, who was the founding chairman of Angel Flight West’s Santa Barbara council. Dunham remains actively involved with the local council, as a member of the Board of Directors and the foundation doard, and as a volunteer pilot with Angel Flight West.

Angel Flight West links both volunteer private pilots and commercial airline partners with people in need whose nonemergency health-care conditions require that they travel to and from medical facilities throughout the 14 Western states, including Alaska and Hawaii. The costs of all flights are donated and there is never a charge for an Angel Flight West mission.

— Melinda Johansson is a fundraising consultant representing the Santa Barbara Community Service Council of Angel Flight West.