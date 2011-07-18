Mixed-Use Redevelopment Inches Forward at Former Vons Site Next to Arlington Theatre

Three-story project protects views of Santa Barbara landmark while adding public market and two floors of condos

The owners of the former Vons grocery store adjacent to Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Theatre have been gutting the interior of the building in anticipation of finally receiving permits for their mixed-use redevelopment project.

Plans for the project at 34 W. Victoria St. include 36,000 square feet of commercial space for a European-style public market and additional retail shops. In a sloping-staircase design, the second and third stories will include 37 new residential units totaling 23,000 square feet. Parking for the site will be underground.

“This is a very important project for the city to anchor that part of Upper State Street,” said Marge Cafarelli, president of Urban Developments, the real estate investment firm behind the project known as Alma del Pueblo.

After purchasing the property in 2008, Urban Developments began the arduous task of having Santa Barbara’s Historic Landmarks Commission sign off on the project. Brian Cearnal of Cearnal Andrulaitis Architecture & Interior Design had to design the project around the protected view of the Arlington Theatre from the south and west and a mosaic tile mural on the Vons wall that is deemed to have historical significance.

The building project will span a half-block from Chapala Street to the property’s edge to the west of the Christian Science Reading Room, 1301 State St. Cafarelli said the height of the property was handled with sensitivity to ensure that the landmark theater could still be seen from Victoria Street.

“It’s a unique parcel because it’s almost 1.4 acres and Santa Barbara just doesn’t have land ... that is redevelopment property in the heart of downtown,” Cafarelli said.

Among the expected food vendors are a butcher shop, a bakery, produce, wine and cheese. Cafarelli’s vision is to celebrate Santa Barbara County’s food culture and provide a more accessible grocery site for downtown residents, she said. Currently, the only other grocery store is Ralphs at 100 W. Carrillo St.

Initially unknown to the developers, the public market will be built on the site of a Safeway that was constructed in the mid-1930s and torn down in 1959 before the Vons was built. Coincidentally, Vons was purchased by Safeway in 1997.

Cafarelli said the discovery reaffirmed her plan for the market.

The commercial and residential components will be designed and built to satisfy U.S. Green Building Council LEED Platinum standards that include using solar panels hidden on the roof, use of sustainable building materials and energy efficiency, Cearnal said. The project is also expected to be LEED Gold-certified for core and shell.

“It’s a core value for my company,” Cafarelli said. “We wouldn’t build a project if we weren’t willing to embed sustainability at every level.”

Even though building for LEED certification often costs more, Cearnal believes environmentally friendly design is a personal and professional responsibility.

“If it’s not built to be sustainable, it’s not good design,” he said.

The wall bearing thousands of multicolored tiles depicting Santa Barbara Mission life will be transplanted to the Chapala Street side of the new complex with the rest of the project built around it, Cafarelli said.

David Corwin, president of Metropolitan Theatres, which operates the Arlington, said he has had a good working relationship with Urban Developments and is allowing the company to use part of the Arlington’s Chapala Street parking lot as a construction staging area.

The construction’s impact on the ability of semi-trucks delivering equipment for the theater’s live shows is not a major concern for Corwin.

“I think it will be nice to have a little bit more vibrancy on Upper State,” he said.

— Noozhawk intern Daniel Langhorne can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.