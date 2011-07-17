Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:42 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

UC Education Abroad Program’s Scholarship Application Deadline Is Aug. 1

Jasmine Jahanshahi Scholarship Award provides $2,500 grants to two UC students annually

By Emilia Doerr for University of California Education Abroad Program | July 17, 2011 | 2:00 a.m.

The University of California Education Abroad Program recently announced a call for applications for the Jasmine Jahanshahi Scholarship Award, which is offered to students planning to attend the UCEAP semester or year-long immersion programs in the 2011-12 academic year.

“We strongly encourage students who have demonstrated academic excellence and a strong commitment to global issues to apply and/or work with their campus advisers to submit their applications in a timely fashion,” said Jean-Xavier Guinard, associate vice provost and executive director of the University of California Education Abroad Program.

The Jasmine Jahanshahi Scholarship Award was established to honor Jasmine Jahanshahi, a UCEAP and UC Berkeley student who participated in the 2010-2011 program at Sciences Po, in Paris. Two study abroad scholarship awards in the amount of $2,500 each are available yearly for UCEAP students in semester or year-long immersion programs. Applicants must have a passion for studying abroad and a willingness to embrace and learn from the host country’s customs, language and culture.

In line with Jahanshahi ’s personal philosophies on study abroad, the scholarship highlights the importance of making a strong commitment to global issues with a goal to foster deeper global connections.

As Jahanshahi said: “To truly understand a country — its social tensions, linguistic subtleties, culture — one must have a firsthand account; one must spend a significant amount of time in the country.”

The deadline for applications is Aug. 1. Click here for more information on eligibility requirements and the application process.

The University of California Education Abroad Program has served as the UC systemwide international exchange program since 1962. Serving all 10 University of California campuses, UCEAP continues its support of UC’s mission through academic instruction and exchange relationships around the world. Through study abroad, UCEAP provides the opportunity for students to become international citizens and global thinkers, equipping them with the understanding and skills necessary for success in the global marketplace.

Click here for more information.

— Emilia Doerr is the marketing and communications director for the University of California Education Abroad Program.

