Want to Ride a Vintage Rail Car to San Luis Obispo and Back?

South Coast Railroad Museum offering Saturday roundtrip on historic Overland Trail car

By Gary Coombs for the South Coast Railroad Museum | July 17, 2011 | 4:16 p.m.

The Overland Trail's gracious and inviting interior is a great place to enjoy Saturday's rail ride.
The Overland Trail’s gracious and inviting interior is a great place to enjoy Saturday’s rail ride. (Overland Trail photo)

The South Coast Railroad Museum has organized a one-day round-trip excursion aboard the vintage rail car Overland Trail on Saturday. The public is invited to participate in this unique travel experience. Special reduced fares are being offered in consideration of the late notice.

Passengers may board either in Santa Barbara or Goleta. The train is scheduled to depart the Santa Barbara Amtrak station, 209 State St., at 10:15 a.m. Saturday and 10:27 a.m. for the Goleta platform, 25 S. La Patera Lane, arriving at the San Luis Obispo station, 1011 Railroad Ave., at 12:45 p.m. The return trip, also aboard the Overland Trail, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, arriving in Goleta at 4:16 p.m. and Santa Barbara at 4:31 p.m.

The Overland Trail is a 39-seat club lounge, built by the Pullman Co. for the Southern Pacific Railroad and delivered in 1949. Originally designated SP 2981, the car served on the San Francisco Overland, a train jointly operated by the Southern Pacific, Union Pacific, and Chicago & North Western railroads between San Francisco and Chicago.

Besides the chance to ride a special rail car, this trip will be a great opportunity to see the spectacular views and sites along the beautiful coastal route between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, including the Gaviota coast, Hollister Ranch, Point Conception and Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The special fares are only $39 for adults and teens, $29 for children 12 and under. Passengers are responsible for their own food, which may be carried on board or purchased in San Luis Obispo during the one-hour layover. All proceeds from this event will benefit the nonprofit South Coast Railroad Museum, 300 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

Trip seating is limited. For more information, or to make reservations, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Click here for more information on the South Coast Railroad Museum, or call 805.964.3540. Like the South Coast Railroad Museum on Facebook. Follow the railroad museum on Twitter: @goletadepot.

— Gary Coombs is director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.

 

