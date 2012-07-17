AmeriFlex Now Offering Investment Management on Trusts

AmeriFlex® Financial Services, a Santa Barbara-based and privately owned wealth management company established in 1988, has partnered with Franklin Templeton Bank & Trust to enable clients to have all of their assets, including their trusts, managed by AmeriFlex.

In a traditional trust, the trustee is responsible for both the investment management and trust administration. The problem with integrating both the asset management and trust administration under one provider is that the client has to establish a relationship with a new investment manager who may not understand their entire financial situation.

To alleviate this problem and permit clients to receive the benefit of having all of their financial assets managed by their existing investment manager, AmeriFlex has partnered with Franklin Templeton Bank & Trust’s Advisor Directed Trust (ADT).

Through this partnership with ADT, AmeriFlex will be able to manage the trust assets while Franklin Templeton Bank & Trust will handle the trust administration and safekeeping duties. Incorporating clients’ trust assets into their overall financial plan can enable their portfolio to be managed to its greatest potential — taking advantage of tax efficiencies, creating a truly diversified portfolio, and best meeting their risk and return objectives.

“The main issue with a traditional corporate trust is that the new manager needs time to learn and understand our client’s history, including risk tolerance and specific financial needs. These are details we already know well based on our existing relationship with that client,” said Thomas Goodson, founder and CEO of AmeriFlex Financial Services. “By partnering with ADT, we are able to provide our clients with the same high level of service and attention on their trust(s) that we provide for their personal portfolios.”

Advisor Directed Trust Services is available to any AmeriFlex client as part of its premier service. For more information, call an AmeriFlex representative at 805.898.0893.

— Bibi Taylor, MBA, is the Social Security project coordinator at AmeriFlex.