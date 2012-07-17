Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:42 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Crashing Into Beachfront Hotel

Santa Barbara police say bystanders reported seeing the suspect and two other men drinking and urinating off the pier

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 17, 2012 | 10:43 p.m.

The Best Western hotel at 336 W. Cabrillo St. in Santa Barbara sustained only minor damage in the crash. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
The driver of a pickup truck plowed into a beachfront hotel Tuesday afternoon and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI by Santa Barbara police.

Javier Abel Zapien-Ybarra, 27, was arrested about 3:30 p.m. outside the Best Western at 336 W. Cabrillo St. after crashing into the west side of the hotel.

No one was injured in the incident, and police were able to keep traffic in the area moving smoothly.

The incident started at the wharf, when police received calls from bystanders who said they observed Zapien-Ybarra and two other males drinking and disturbing the peace in the area, according to Sgt. Mike McGrew.

The suspects had been seen urinating off the pier, McGrew said, and were seen by city kiosk workers leaving the parking lot in the truck.

Zapien-Ybarra, who police said admitted to driving the vehicle, then crashed into the hotel, according to McGrew.

The two passengers were released after police arrived on scene.

