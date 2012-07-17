Fire Crews Make Quick Work of Carpinteria Blaze

Cause of fire at greenhouse on Foothill Road remains under investigation

Firefighters responded to a greenhouse engulfed in flames Monday night, and were able to contain the fire to a single structure, authorities said.

The Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection District was helped by the Montecito Fire Protection District and Ventura County Fire Department to put out the fire at 6:18 p.m. in the 4300 block of Foothill Road in Carpinteria.



The fire was contained to one structure and knocked down within minutes, said Grace Donnelly of Carpinteria Summerland Fire. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

No estimates on damages were available as of Tuesday morning.

