Foundation for SBCC Receives $5,000 STEM Grant from ExxonMobil

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College has received a $5,000 grant from ExxonMobil to support students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees.

Greg Manuel, senior field superintendent for ExxonMobil’s Santa Ynez Unit, recently presented the gift to the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College Board of Directors.

Manuel discussed the importance of getting children and young adults excited about science and helping them develop the confidence to tackle complex problems.

“At our core, we are an engineering and technology company, and our success depends upon the best and brightest minds in these fields,” Manuel said. “It is only fitting that we continue to further invest locally in our students who attend Santa Barbara City College, who both need and deserve our support in realizing their potential as young scientists, and to foster the innovators of tomorrow.”

Locally, ExxonMobil has partnered with Santa Barbara County Education programs, such as the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College, for nearly three decades and continues to support local youth through grants and community work.

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College funds programs and scholarships directly benefiting students at Santa Barbara City College. Formed by a group of community leaders, the foundation is committed to making higher education attainable for all in the Santa Barbara community.

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.