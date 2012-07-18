Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:40 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Historic Victoria Street Mural Relocated to Make Way for New Development

Crews move sections weighing 10 tons to the Chapala Street side of the property that once housed a Vons supermarket

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | July 18, 2012 | 12:48 a.m.

Don Holcomb got his first job in 1963 as a stock boy at the old Safeway grocery store on the corner of Victoria and Chapala streets in Santa Barbara.

He was among a handful of people who watched Tuesday afternoon as Build Group construction crews moved the 20,000-pound sections of a 54-year-old mural that adorned the eastern side of the mostly demolished former supermarket building. The mural is being relocated to the Chapala Street side of the property.

“I always thought that it was kind of neat and unique, but I never thought it looked cool,” Holcomb said. “It looks like something built out of Legos, it’s no da Vinci. I could see, though, that it’s historic and it’s nice they are keeping it because the older I get the more I like Santa Barbara history.”

Urban Developments is transforming the old 20,125-square-foot Safeway and Vons building into a mixed-use project.

Alma del Pueblo will include 39,000 square feet of residential space, with 37 units on the second and third floors, and 27,000 square feet of commercial space, 19,500 of which will house a public market.

Marge Cafarelli of Urban Developments compared the market to a smaller Pike Place Market in Seattle or San Francisco’s Ferry Building Marketplace.

“Victoria Street will be really enlivened because it will have two commercial spaces instead of a wall, and the residential entrance will be on Victoria so there will be more people on the street,” she said. “The market will be a collection of best-in-class food and 18 individual merchants under one roof.”

Brian Cearnal of Cearnal Andrulaitis Architecture & Interior Design designed the project around the mosaic tile mural and the protected view of the Arlington Theatre, per the Historic Landmarks Commission requirements.

After purchasing the property in 2008, it took Urban Developments about two years to get approval for the project, which will span a half-block from Chapala Street to the Christian Science Reading Room.

The tile mural will look exactly as it did when it faced Victoria Street, Carafelli said.

Sections of a historic mural that once adorned the Victoria Street side of the Vons supermarket are relocated to the Chapala Street side of the property on Tuesday to make room for new development. (Alex Kacik / Noozhawk photo)
Sections of a historic mural that once adorned the Victoria Street side of the Vons supermarket are relocated to the Chapala Street side of the property on Tuesday to make room for new development. (Alex Kacik / Noozhawk photo)

“Whether you like it or not, it has become a very comfortable piece,” she said. “It has been an important part of people’s lives over the years.”

Although the leases haven’t been signed yet, the market is expected to feature an array of vendors, including a butcher shop, a bakery, a produce retailer and a wine-and-cheese seller.

The residential units will be between 690 square feet and 1,900 square feet and will have underground parking.

Most of the scrap from the Vons demolition has been recycled to meet the U.S. Green Building Council LEED Platinum standards, Carafelli said. She said that the old Vons building was an eyesore and an underutilized piece of real estate in the heart of downtown.

“It takes that upper portion of downtown and anchors it,” Carafelli said. “We’re sitting in the heart of the performing and cultural arts district of Santa Barbara with the Arlington, the museum and all the restaurants. We’re in the sweet spot.”

Brandon Friggione of Leonard Unander Associates, Inc. said he knows architect Cearnal well and is excited to see the finished project.

“This is kind of ground zero for restaurants and food in Santa Barbara, so I think it will add a lot,” he said. “There’s always the people who aren’t interested in development, but for the most part, Santa Barbara embraces good architecture and good people.”

The public market is set to open in June 2013, and the residential spaces in October of next year.

The Vons market served its purpose, Holcomb said. While the 34 W. Victoria landscape is changing, Holcomb said he has plenty of memories to hold on to.

“I just had my 70th birthday, which makes you reflect on where you are in life anyway,” he said. “It’s kind of a mixed feeling. It’s fine that it’s going down, but boy it was a big part of my life, and a big part of my history. I was working there when I met my wife and when my kids were born. I made a lot of friends, a few that are still around.”

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk and @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 