Lompoc Man Accused of Sex with Softball Team Members

Johnathon Terrones, 24, was arrested Monday and faces felony charges involving teenage girls

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 17, 2012 | 2:19 p.m.

Johnathon Terrones
A 24-year-old Lompoc man is facing felony charges for allegedly having unlawful sex with two members of a girls softball team, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Johnathon Terrones was arrested Monday at his home on the 500 block of North Lupine Street, said police Sgt. Lane Middleton.

Lompoc detectives received information that Terrones was having sex with a member of the softball team, and investigation revealed there actually were two victims, Middleton said, adding that the acts were alleged to have begun more than two years ago.

Terrones was charged with lewd acts with a victim under the age of 14; oral copulation with a person under the age of 16, and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor three years younger than the perpetrator, Middleton said.

Terrones, who has been involved in coaching youth softball for more than one year, was booked into Lompoc Jail, where he remained Tuesday in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information that would assist in this investigation was being asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805.736.2341.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

