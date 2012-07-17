Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:45 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Mona Charen: President Obama’s Fatal Misstep on Welfare

Granting waiver allowing states to alter work requirements won't bode well with voters

By Mona Charen | @mcharen | July 17, 2012 | 9:21 p.m.

Until this week, the Obama campaign’s strategy of interest group payoffs and demonization of Mitt Romney seemed, if tawdry, at least a possible route to re-election. President Barack Obama’s promises to deliver more and more “free” stuff for carefully selected grantees — adorned in the language of sticking up for the “middle class” — appeared to have a chance of success.

But the decision to embrace one of the least popular Democratic positions of the past 100 years — opposition to the work requirement for welfare recipients — is inexplicable politically. It’s also illegal and imperious.

Let’s stick with politics, because it’s old news that Obama has contempt for the rule of law. He’s declined to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed” on many subjects: immigration, the Defense of Marriage Act, labor laws and environmental rules, among others. Those were lawless but politically logical acts. Not this.

Welfare policies (along with weakness on defense and crime) had been a vulnerability for Democrats throughout the 1970s and 1980s — an Achilles heel that President Bill Clinton recognized in 1992. His promise to “end welfare as we know it” was the gravamen of his claim to “new Democrat” status. Once safely elected, Clinton downgraded welfare reform, and, in fact, increased funding for all of the traditional welfare programs in the federal budget.

But when Republicans gained control of the House of Representatives in 1994, they took the initiative. By 1996, after vetoing two welfare reform bills, Clinton was advised by Dick Morris that if didn’t sign the legislation, he wouldn’t be re-elected; it was that important to voters. Immediately after signing the bill, Clinton’s approval rating on welfare jumped 19 points.

The law changed the old AFDC, Aid to Families with Dependent Children, to TANF, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families. In place of the open-ended entitlement to benefits for unmarried women and their children, the law imposed a five-year limit and the requirement that those able to work seek employment. In 2005, the work requirements were strengthened.

The prospect of asking welfare recipients to seek work struck most liberals in 1996 (including Obama) as degrading, cruel and doomed to failure. Three high-ranking Clinton administration officials resigned in protest. The New York Times called the reform “atrocious,” objecting that, “This is not reform, this is punishment.”

Tom Brokaw, interviewing the president, said “all the projections show that ... (the reform) will push, at least short term, more than a million youngsters ... below the poverty line.” The Children’s Defense Fund called the law “an outrage ... that will hurt and impoverish millions of American children ... and leave a moral blot on (Clinton’s) presidency.”

Sen. Daniel Moynihan called the law “the most brutal act of social policy we have known since the Reconstruction. ... In five years’ time, you’ll find appearing on your streets abandoned children ... in numbers we have no idea.” Sen. Edward Kennedy, with characteristic understatement, called the bill “legislative child abuse.”

Well, what really happened? Welfare caseloads declined by 50 percent within four years of the law’s passage and by 70 percent by the time Obama took office. The overwhelming majority of those who left welfare rolls did so because they found jobs — and not just the worst jobs, either. By 2001, a Manhattan Institute study found, only 4 percent of former welfare mothers were earning minimum wage. The poverty rate declined from 13.8 percent in 1995 to 11.7 percent in 2003. Black child poverty dropped to its lowest levels in history. Childhood hunger was cut in half. It was the greatest social policy success of the past 50 years.

Yes, the late 1990s were boom years for the economy. So had the 1960s and 1980s been. Yet welfare rolls increased during those previous expansions.

Why did Obama do it? Why issue new regulations from the Department of Health and Human Services (in bold violation of the law) granting waivers to states to alter work requirements? Obama’s election notwithstanding, there is little reason to think that the nation has moved left on the welfare issue. Most working Americans, including most poor Americans, believe that paying people for idleness is wrong.

Obama is trying to persuade Americans that while he has expanded food stamps to unprecedented levels, extended unemployment insurance to 99 weeks, vastly increased the already overwhelmed Medicaid program, created a new trillion dollar entitlement with Obamacare and expanded the size of the federal government to a percentage of gross domestic product not seen since World War II, that he is not the dependency president. By stepping back into history to embrace the Democrats’ nemesis — unrestricted welfare — he has clinched the argument for the opposition.

Mona Charen of National Review magazine writes for Creators Syndicate. Click here for more information or to contact her. Follow Mona Charen on Twitter: @mcharen.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 