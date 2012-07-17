‘Pawsitive Dog Parenting at the Beach’ Focus of Free Workshop

“Woofs & Waves: Pawsitive Dog Parenting at the Beach,” a free dog training workshop sponsored by Friends of the Douglas Family Preserve and focused on beach and park outings, will help you understand what motivates your canine companion and how to positively reinforce the behaviors you want while limiting and preventing inappropriate habits.

Refreshments and prize drawings will be part of the fun from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 at the Watershed Resource Center at Arroyo Burro Beach Park, 2981 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

Space is limited; attendance is by reservation only. Please RSVP by Aug. 10 to Susan Belloni at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Taught by Noozhawk columnist and certified instructor Joan Mayer, this course goes beyond basic “obedience” techniques by teaching valuable canine “parenting” skills — so that you can succeed at raising a healthy and happy dog.

Loose-leash walking, off-leash play, coming when called, shyness toward strangers, dog-dog reactivity, techniques you can use to stop your dog from getting into mischief and frequently asked questions regarding common dog behaviors will be addressed, including tips for sharing the beach with shorebirds.

By the end of this workshop, you will go home with skills you can use to train your dog no matter what your individual goals may be. The intensive, indoor session consists of lecture, discussion and interactive worksheets.

Note: This specialty dog behavior workshop is for humans only; we’d love to meet your inquisitive canine, but please leave dog buddies at home.