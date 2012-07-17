Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:56 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

‘Pawsitive Dog Parenting at the Beach’ Focus of Free Workshop

Certified instructor Joan Mayer will share tips and techniques for ensuring good canine behavior

By Friends of the Douglas Family Preserve | July 17, 2012 | 2:41 p.m.

“Woofs & Waves: Pawsitive Dog Parenting at the Beach,” a free dog training workshop sponsored by Friends of the Douglas Family Preserve and focused on beach and park outings, will help you understand what motivates your canine companion and how to positively reinforce the behaviors you want while limiting and preventing inappropriate habits.

Refreshments and prize drawings will be part of the fun from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 at the Watershed Resource Center at Arroyo Burro Beach Park, 2981 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

Space is limited; attendance is by reservation only. Please RSVP by Aug. 10 to Susan Belloni at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Taught by Noozhawk columnist and certified instructor Joan Mayer, this course goes beyond basic “obedience” techniques by teaching valuable canine “parenting” skills — so that you can succeed at raising a healthy and happy dog.

Loose-leash walking, off-leash play, coming when called, shyness toward strangers, dog-dog reactivity, techniques you can use to stop your dog from getting into mischief and frequently asked questions regarding common dog behaviors will be addressed, including tips for sharing the beach with shorebirds.

By the end of this workshop, you will go home with skills you can use to train your dog no matter what your individual goals may be. The intensive, indoor session consists of lecture, discussion and interactive worksheets.

Note: This specialty dog behavior workshop is for humans only; we’d love to meet your inquisitive canine, but please leave dog buddies at home.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 