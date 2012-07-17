Sansum Diabetes Research Institute to Host Taste of the Vine & Auction

Proceeds from the Aug. 11 event will support research to prevent, treat and cure diabetes

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is pleased to host its popular fundraiser, the 11th Annual Taste of the Vine & Auction, from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at the QAD Inc. headquarters on the bluffs in Summerland.

Event proceeds will support medical research to prevent, treat and cure diabetes.

The event will feature a spectacular view, music by Society Jazz, and a live auction with auctioneers John Palminteri and Gabe Saglie. Attendees will be able to partake in delectable food, fine wines and hand-crafted beer from more than 40 of the Central Coast’s best purveyors. There will be a silent auction with outstanding items, including vacation packages and exceptional wines.

Rabobank N.A. and the Bialis Family Foundation are the Estate Sponsors. Other top sponsors to date include Nancy and Thomas Crawford Jr., the Alfred Mann Foundation, James and Amy Sloan, Montecito Bank & Trust, Boyd Communications and Linda Boyd, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, the Inserra family, the Coeta & Donald Barker Foundation, Angelina Trujillo, M.D., Pacific Diagnostic Laboratories and the Henry W. Bull Foundation.

Tickets are $75 in advance and $85 at the door if not sold out. For more information, call Pamme Mickelson Windhager at 805.682.7638 x210, or click here to purchase tickets online.

— Sarah Ettman-Sterner is the director of communications for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.