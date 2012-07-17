Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:47 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau Launches New Mobile Website

Interactive tools can help locals and visitors navigate restaurants, events and more

By Jennifer Guess for the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission | July 17, 2012 | 8:03 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission is offering visitors and locals alike a new Santa Barbara mobile experience with a recently revamped mobile website. Click here to view it on a mobile device.

With this enhanced mobile website, the SBCVB&FC is looking to further inspire interest in Santa Barbara and deliver a more useful, relevant and interactive tool for pre-planning or while visiting The American Riviera.

The new mobile website not only offers improved design, both visually and interactively, but now also provides a variety of practical tools to assist users pre, during and post visit. Accommodations listings make it exceedingly simple to view and book hotels. Location detection delivers real-time information directly to the mobile device and helps navigate experiences, attractions, restaurants and more, while the events calendar keeps users informed of local happenings.

The mobile website features a dedicated page to cultural tourism with Culture 101, highlighting activities based on cultural interest. Photo and video galleries will inspire adventurous ideas, while social connections make it possible to share, in real time, memories from your own trip! Furthermore, touch navigation, click to call options, and map function make for ease of use while on the go.

The enhancements to the mobile website are not only beneficial for consumers, but also for those in the tourism industry. The mobile website’s social connections drive engagement pre, during and post visit, while the category listings with expanded functionality will encourage referrals to hospitality businesses. Additionally, the new website offers mobile advertising opportunities.

With the launch of their new mobile website, the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission is enhancing the Santa Barbara tourism experience and making it more accessible for all.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission.

