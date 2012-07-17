Teaching Beyond Textbooks Hosting Seminar with Education Leader Ron Ritchhart

The Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization Teaching Beyond Textbooks is hosting its inaugural Summer Institute with education leader Ron Ritchhart on Aug. 9 at Montecito Union School.

Ritchhart, the keynote speaker for the event, is a bestselling author, senior research associate at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and the principal investigator for the Cultures of Thinking Project that helps teachers assess and plan routines for students to enhance thinking and learning in the classroom.

“After being inspired by Ron’s work and seeing the difference it made for my students, I just had to bring these ideas to more teachers,” Teaching Beyond Textbooks founder Jennifer Wilson said. “Teachers have the single greatest impact on student success, and we know they will feel empowered after this day.

“Right now, tight budgets are forcing school districts to cut professional development, so we are stepping in and partnering with local districts to provide this for teachers.”

The event will provide more than 100 area teachers with research-based strategies to utilize in their classrooms and opportunities to collaborate with colleagues. The occasion will kick off Professional Learning Communities to be held this fall and led by trained Teaching Beyond Textbooks facilitators.

The communities will bring together teachers from different districts to support each other, share ideas and develop curriculum based on strategies taught at the Summer Institute.

Beyond receiving innovative techniques for their classrooms, teachers will be honored by local business partners and treated with gourmet meals prepared by Chef Harold Welch from World Cuisine Express.

— Adam Wilson is the development director for Teaching Beyond Textbooks.