Cheryl Ladd Named Celebrity Grand Marshal of Fiesta Parade

Actress and longtime Santa Ynez Valley resident Cheryl Ladd will be Celebrity Grand Marshal for Old Spanish Days’ El Desfile Histórico on Aug. 1.

“Cheryl is a talented actress and we are proud to honor her,” Dennis Rickard, Old Spanish Days’ vice president of pageantry, said Thursday.

Ladd and her husband, Brian Russell, will be riding in a carriage in El Desfile Histórico, which is one of the nation’s largest equestrian parades. The parade starts at noon Aug. 1 at the west end of Cabrillo Boulevard, proceeds east along the beach to State Street and up to Sola Street. Fiesta begins July 30 and runs through Aug. 3. Click here for a complete schedule of events.

Ladd remains a Hollywood favorite and she has come a long way from her days as one of Charlie’s Angels. Most recently, she shot a cameo in the Sony Pictures Entertainment feature Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, which stars John C. Reilly and due for release on Christmas Day. Ladd currently plays Jillian Deline on the hit NBC show, Las Vegas.

The seasoned performer starred on Broadway as Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun, replacing Bernadette Peters in the Tony Award-winning musical.



Born and raised in Huron, S.D., Ladd got her first professional break as the singing voice of Melody on the cartoon series, Josie and the Pussycats. She was cast in the role of Kris Munroe on Charlie’s Angels and was instantly catapulted into stardom.

Ladd is a tireless humanitarian and was awarded the Woman of the World Award from Childhelp USA in 1987. She was the first woman to receive the prestigious Hubert H. Humphrey Humanitarian Award by the Washington (D.C.) Touchdown Club for her continuing philanthropic endeavors. She is also active in the Campaign for Women’s Health.

An avid golfer, Ladd plays whenever time allows and sports a respectable index of 14. Last year, she unveiled Token Chick: A Woman’s Guide to Golfing with the Boys, an autobiographical book recounting her golf experiences. She and her husband are the co-authors of a children’s book, The Adventures of Little Nettie Windship, which teaches the value of good citizenship and championship.

Jennifer Jimmerson represents Old Spanish Days.